Woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Palmer identified

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who was killed in a single car accident on the Mass Pike in Palmer early Monday morning has been identified.

State Police identified the woman as 34-year-old Jenna Klaisle of Syracuse, New York. The crash took place shortly after 6 a.m., when for unknown reasons, the car she went off the road and into the woods while traveling eastbound on the Mass Pike in Palmer.

Investigators believe the vehicle traveled onto the grass median to the left side of the road, then back onto the road where it went off the right side of the road before striking a guardrail and several trees.

Klaisle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The deadly single-car accident caused traffic delays on both the eastbound and westbound side of the Mass Pike near Exit 8 that Monday morning.

The accident continues to be investigated.