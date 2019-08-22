1  of  2
Breaking News
Chicopee resident among US Army Special Forces soldiers killed in Afghanistan UPDATE: Two dead after crash involving mail truck in Longmeadow, part of Route 5 still closed

Woman reels in bizarre fish with 2 mouths

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Knotty Boys Fishing

NEW YORK (WFLA) – A woman received a bizarre mouthful when she reeled in her catch on Lake Champlain Friday.

Debbie Geddes and Knotty Boys Fishing were trolling for lake trout when Geddes reeled in a fish with two mouths.

Credit: Knotty Boys Fishing

The mouth on the top looks like a normal fish mouth while the bottom mouth looks like something out of “Alien” or “Stranger Things.”

Knotty Boys says the fish was released back into the water, saying, “it was so bizarrely beautiful to kill.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet