Woman sentenced for impersonating deputy to get boyfriend out of jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – The woman who posed as a California deputy to get her boyfriend out of a local jail will spend 15 years behind bars for her ruse.

Maxine Feldstein was sentenced Monday to 10 years for forgery and 5 years for being an accomplice to escape.

Her sentences will run consecutively in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. She also received 15 years probation for possession of drugs, according to the Washington County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Feldstein forged Ventura County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office documents last summer and sent them to the Washington County Detention Center to stop her boyfriend Nicholas Lowe’s extradition back to California.

At the time, Lowe was being held at the Detention Center on hold for Ventura County on a local charge of false impersonation.

Lowe was convicted on Jan. 18 of third-degree escape and sentenced to one year in prison.

Lowe will serve a 5-year suspended sentence upon release. He was given 167 days credit for the time he already served in jail.

