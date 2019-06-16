Breaking News
Former Hadley officer jailed for using unreasonable force, falsifying report in 2017 arrest
Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Woman shoved dog into lake, watched as it drowned

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) – Police say a New Hampshire woman is charged with shoving her golden retriever off a dock and stood by while the pet drowned.

Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy called the incident earlier this month “disturbing.”

Sixty-six-year-old Nancy Bucciarelli was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Witnesses said Bucciarelli stood by and watched on June 8 as her 11-year-old dog struggled in Naticook Lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Others jumped into the lake to help, but it was too late.

Bucciarelli didn’t respond to a message left at her home on Sunday, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer. She is due to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick