QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.

Very little information was available, but police said a woman was stabbed during the fight. Police did not give an update on the woman’s condition, or say if anyone had been arrested. It was also not immediately clear how many people or what the road rage incident was about.

An investigation is still ongoing.