Woman survives 200-foot fall off cliff

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA (CNN) – A woman somehow survived after falling off a 200-foot-high cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes, California Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released dramatic video of her rescue.

Authorities say the woman, in her mid-30s, fell as she was walking along a foot path near Pelican Cove.

Authorities got calls from people in the area reporting they heard a woman screaming at the bottom of the cliff near the shoreline.

It’s not clear how she fell or how much time passed before someone heard her calls for help.

Videos of the rescue show deputies flying to the shoreline in a helicopter.

One officer rappels down to reach the woman and later uses a hoist to lift her.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.