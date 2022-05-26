NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are now two women-owned boutiques in Thornes Marketplace, one offering bohemian home décor, the other lingerie and loungewear for women.

Owner Cigdem “Chi” Turkomer, who had been operating from Old South Strewomen-ownedet, relocated to Thornes in June last year, moving multiple times within the ten-story tower over the past year, and recently settled permanently on the second floor.

“The merchants here are carefully selected,” Turkomer said. “There is a balance. And management is very professional, kind and warm-hearted. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Le BoNton, now in its fifth year, sells linens, furniture, and another décor, which Turkomer also supplies to couples through her wedding design service for a fee. Thornes will throw a fifth-anniversary celebration for Le BonNton at the shop on June 10 from 5-8 p.m., with live music, local art displays, and Turkish Delight sweets prepared by Turkomer.

A Boutique called Ooh La La was opened in downtown Northampton by Ali Ingellis in May. As she describes it, her lingerie and loungewear are inspired by nature and history, and her shop is “beautiful, unapologetically feminine, intimate – like your best friend’s closet.”

Ingellis said, “As a first-time shop owner, Thornes has the safety net I needed. I have experienced this in my opening week, receiving so much support and encouragement from everyone in the building. The management team has created a place where businesses thrive. They support, encourage and work together to help you get started right.”

Northampton resident Turkomer was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and moved to Northampton in 1990 to study English with a teacher. She returned to Istanbul after studying film production at San Francisco State University and began a career as a set designer for documentaries and commercial films, as well as working as an interior designer.

After returning to Northampton in 2016 with her two children, both Northampton High School grads, she put her expertise, experience, and sensitivities to work for her locally.

In 2017, she launched Le BonNton, which sells anything from hand-woven fabrics and other high-quality textiles to jewelry and home furnishings including carpets, brass candlesticks and lamps, and cotton pillowcases. Turkomer named the company by combining “Le Bonton,” which means “beautiful form or style” in French, with the acronym for Northampton, “Nton,” which he learned at a French missionary school in Istanbul for 12 years.

Turkomer sources her merchandise from suppliers who offer ethically created products as well as women-owned businesses, drawing on connections she acquired in the film industry. Many of her items are manufactured to order.

“Customers say they feel like they’re traveling to another country,” she says, noting they began to ask if she would rent her products for weddings and other events. As a result of the increased demand, Turkomer expanded her business and began offering wedding design services, which included everything from linens to brass trays to rugs.

The pandemic quickly put an end to that rental operation, and Turkomer closed her physical shop in 2020, opting to manage her retail sales and offer elopement wedding services from a kiosk in Thornes.

“I don’t like big cities and consuming too much in the malls,” she said. “I don’t like plastic or synthetics, so what I have in my store is my lifestyle. I believe in making your own space with your soul—for your mind, body and health. We need texture and color in our lives. We need things that make us feel special.”

Turkomer has memories of Thornes from her first stay here decades ago. “I love the Middle Eastern-bazaar feel of it,” she said. “I love the connection with my customers. I love that this is communication, friendship, neighborhood. I feel like I’m home.”

Ingellis, of Amherst, is a Martha’s Vineyard native. Mount Holyoke College awarded her a philosophy degree. She grew up hearing about female role models in her family who were entrepreneurs. Her great-great grandmother owned and operated a guest home on Martha’s Vineyard, and her great grandmother, Dorothy Darling, owned and operated two restaurants in Oak Bluffs until the 1960s.

Customers are greeted by a photo of Darling as a kid in her Thornes boutique, and she has called her first lingerie collection the Darling Collection in her honor. Her loungewear is named Menemsha Collection after the fishing village with the world-famous sunset. It was inspired by evenings spent on the beach on the Vineyard.

“I have always loved lingerie and the incredible way it transforms your essence in a very private way. When you wear something beautiful close to your skin, it changes your perspective on your day, and even on yourself,” said Ingellis, who worked for various small businesses in the area—including Paul and Elizabeth’s—after graduating from Mount Holyoke. She is also an equestrian and founded the still operated Amherst Equestrian Center.

Ingellis founded Ooh La La in 2020; Thornes is her first location. “The connection to women and those shopping for women fuels my creativity,” she said. “I love hearing what drives someone to choose their garments.”