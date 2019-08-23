Women steal baby stroller from store, leave child behind

NEW JERSEY (WCBS/CNN) – Police in Middletown have arrested two of three women wanted for stealing a baby stroller from a local store.

The theft happened Friday at Bambi Baby on Route 35. Police say that the women also had three children with them.

Police say that one of the women went to the front of the store to grab the stroller, while the other two women distracted an employee. After they left, one of the women came back after she realized that she left one of the children behind.

“It rubs me the wrong way…stealing a stroller is more important than remembering your child,” says Bambi Baby owner Enelio Ortega.

Authorities say that the women arrested are from England. Both are in their early-20s. They are facing shoplifting and conspiracy charges. The third woman is still at large.

Ortega says that the stolen stroller has been returned.