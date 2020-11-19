‘Wonder Woman 1984’ coming to HBO Max, theaters on Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Warner Bros. Pictures’ much anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” will finally show on Christmas Day theatrically and as part of the HBO Max streaming platform.

The superhero film was set to debut on June 5, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to release in theaters in December.

⚔️Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on the exact same day⚔️

Dust off your shield and tell me who you’ll watch @WonderWomanFilm with on December 25. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/QiMApKxLZJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 19, 2020

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the news Wednesday night:

THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so(check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We home you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it. “Wonder Woman 1984” Director Patty Jenkins

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures.

“This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open,” Sarnoff continued. “We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see WONDER WOMAN 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

The film will be released on December 25 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX, and will stream the same day on HBO Max in the U.S.