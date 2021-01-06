Worcester field hospital treats 275 patients, will expand

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus field hospital in Worcester has expanded to 75 beds and has treated 275 patients since reopening last month, officials said Wednesday.

The field hospital run by UMass Memorial Health Care first treated patients last spring.

All told, nearly 500 patients were treated at the field hospital in 2020, UMass Memorial President Dr. Eric Dickson said during a virtual town hall meeting, Masslive.com reported.

“The DCU field hospital really saved us the first time but it’s been even more important the second time,” Dickson said.

The average age of patients is 66 years old and the average length of stay is four days, he said.

The field hospital is expected to expand to 100 beds soon, he said.

“When the dust all settles, you’re going to find that this is probably going to be the most efficient, in terms of cost-efficient, field hospital in the country and one of the most utilized field hospitals in the country,” Dickson said.