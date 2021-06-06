Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia to be laid to rest Thursday

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Worcester police officer who drowned trying to save a teenager.

Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia will be laid to rest Thursday at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester, following a Mass at St. John’s Church. The wake will be at the church on Wednesday.

38-year-old Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park on Friday afternoon to try and save a drowning teenager, identified by his family as Troy Love, of Virginia.

Familia and the 14-year-old teen were later located by divers and rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Familia leaves behind a wife and two teenage children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the costs of his funeral expenses.