Mass. (WWLP) — There is a cone zone alert for the Mass Pike this week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation(MassDOT) will be conducting pavement marking operations as well as bridge, guard rail, and drainage repair work on the Pike.

The work will encompass both eastbound and westbound sides of the highway all week. The work will take place in Lee, Montgomery, Russell, and Becket, and run during overnight hours starting on Sunday night, April 23. Traffic will be allowed, but lanes will be reduced.

MassDOT is asking everyone use caution and pay extra attention while driving through the area.