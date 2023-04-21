ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunny spring weather means a return to work for a rail trail project in the Adirondacks, On Friday, the DEC announced the resumption of work on phase 1 of the Adirondack Rail Trail.

Construction has begun between Station Street in Lake Placid and Broadway in Saranac Lake. As the project uses an existing corridor, the affected area will be closed while construction is underway to link the two communities. Recreation is allowed at users’ own risk along parts of the corridor where construction has yet to begin.

Once finished, the Adirondack Rail Trail will link Lake Placid and Saranac Lake further still to Tupper Lake, spanning 34 miles. The trail will be made of compacted stone dust, and its first phase is expected to be complete by the fall.

Phase 1 broke ground last November, pausing over the winter. Bids for construction were submitted last month for the second phase of construction. Phase 2 will encompass a stretch between Saranac Lake and Floodwood Road in Lake Clear. That work is expected to start as early as May.