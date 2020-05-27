1  of  3
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont Postponed until the weekend due to weather – SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Worker charged with smuggling drugs into jail facility

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – A food service worker at a pre-release center for inmates in the custody of the Essex County sheriff’s office has been charged with smuggling what appears to be the opioid fentanyl into the facility.

According to a statement Tuesday from the office of Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, 39-year-old Pedro Carbonell Jr. was charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner in a correctional institution or jail. He worked for a private food service contractor.

He was arrested after a two-month investigation into drugs at the facility in Lawrence known as The Farm. Carbonell will be arraigned at a later date

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today