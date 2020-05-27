Worker charged with smuggling drugs into jail facility

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – A food service worker at a pre-release center for inmates in the custody of the Essex County sheriff’s office has been charged with smuggling what appears to be the opioid fentanyl into the facility.

According to a statement Tuesday from the office of Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, 39-year-old Pedro Carbonell Jr. was charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner in a correctional institution or jail. He worked for a private food service contractor.

He was arrested after a two-month investigation into drugs at the facility in Lawrence known as The Farm. Carbonell will be arraigned at a later date