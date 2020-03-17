1  of  147
Working from home? Here's how to look better on FaceTime, Skype

News

Millions of Americans are working remotely amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home these days amid the global coronavirus pandemic? You’re obviously not alone, as millions of Americans keep their social distance and work remotely to keep from spreading COVID-19.

However, if you’d like to make sure you look professional in front of your coworkers while working from home during a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom meeting chat, follow some of our lighting and camera tips below:

  1. Make sure the camera is directly in front of you, and position your web camera to be at or slightly above your eye line. Place your laptop on a stack of books or a small box to raise the height if needed. Don’t look down at your phone or have the web camera below your face/shooting up, because it’s unflattering. Try to angle the camera so you are in the center of the screen.
  2. Avoid stark overhead lighting right above your head. It creates unflattering shadows. Instead, place a desk lamp or a lamp with a shade just above and behind your webcam so it shines down on your face from the front at an angle, in a diffused way. Turn off any harsh fluorescent lighting and close blinds if they are to your side or behind you. If you don’t have a light, you can fake one by pulling up a blank document and having the white screen reflect on your face.
  3. Don’t sit with your back to a window or other bright light source. It creates a backlight – your face will be in the shadows and difficult to see, and the background will be too bright.
  4. Find a spot with lots of natural light if possible, or choose a room with good overall lighting. It’s ok to face the window – just don’t have it behind you. Put your phone in selfie mode or turn on your webcam, and move your laptop around a bit. You’ll see that moving around in the same room can change the lighting dramatically.
  5. Don’t sit too close to a webcam. It’s a wide-angle lens, and it will exaggerate things that are close to it, for example, your nose and your chin.
  6. It can be tough – but don’t look at yourself or the other person on the computer screen. Instead, look directly into the camera. It gives the appearance of eye contact.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

