(WWLP) – Thursday is World Aids Day, and it takes place on December 1 each year.

It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and commemorate those who have died. Globally, there are about a million people who have the virus.

More than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illnesses, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history. Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV.

If you are living with HIV, starting treatment early means you can live a full, healthy, and productive life.