World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

News

by: WXXV's Kristen Anzuini

Posted: / Updated:

(WXXV) A Mississippi veteran celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday.

Louis Hogan and family gathered at the armed forces retirement home in Gulfport for the birthday bash.

Hogan is one of 11 children who grew up on a family farm in Tennessee during the great depression.

She later worked as a decoder for naval intelligence during world war ii.

Known for having a fearless nature, Hogan decided to stay in Gulfport when hurricane Katrina swept through the city in 2005.

With four kids, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren Hogan’s biggest accomplishment is her family.

She says the secret to a happy life is to “do the right things.”

