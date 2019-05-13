1939 Mother’s Day note found hidden in wall

by: KING's Kalie Greenberg

(KING) The Zettler family has lived in their home in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood for almost 20 years, but the 100-year-old house has a past of its own. It’s something they learned during a partial remodel.

 When the contractor removed one of the walls from the home, Laurie Zettler said they found a Mother’s Day treasure, a note dating May 11, 1939, stuck inside the walls.

 The note reads, “Mother’s Day is on Sunday. It is the day when we give flowers to mother. My mother got a nice bouquet.”

 The note is written in cursive by a 10-year-old boy named Dean Anderson.

 “I was super excited. I got online right away, trying to figure out who he was,” said Zettler.

