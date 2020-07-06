2020 New York State Fair canceled

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that, out of an abundance of caution, the New York State Fair in Syracuse is canceled for 2020.

“This is a really tough one,” Cuomo said of the decision to cancel the annual event that drew 1.3 million visitors in 2019. He also acknowledged the amount the state has invested to create such a popular event.

Cuomo also said that, as of Sunday, there were 817 individuals hospitalized from the coronavirus. This represents the lowest since March 18. Deaths in the state also remain low by comparison to the peak of the outbreak, with only about 30 over the last three days.

“New Yorkers did the impossible,” the governor says of the coronavirus numbers in the state, which have declined since reopening around May 15. “I like to say that we crossed the mountain. We don’t want to have the challenge of crossing a mountain range. One mountain is enough. the last thing that we need is to see this virus spike again”

The Hudson Valley region is set to enter phase 4 on Tuesday, and Long Island is on track to do the same on Wednesday.

“When we get the data, we will make a decision,” Cuomo says about schools reopening in September. There is still no decision on whether schools will reopen or not. “We’re not going to say children should go back to school until we know it’s safe,” he said.

For now, casinos and movies theaters are remaining closed statewide.

The governor outlined two current threats to public health and safety: complacency or fatigue leading to slipping compliance, and travelers from states whose numbers are spiking. He said it is up to local governments to enforce the safety measures, because the state police force is not large enough to do so. “Mr. Mayor, tell your police,” Cuomo said. “‘Blame the governor.’ I don’t have a problem with that.”

“An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere,” the governor said as he addressed the political divide represented by seeming coronavirus conspiracies. Cuomo again addressed President Donald Trump, entreating the Commander-in-Chief to wear a mask and admit the dangers of the virus to the American people.