2021 holiday season toys

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re just a few days into fall but itching ever closer is the beginning of the holiday season. Americans plan on spending approximately $120 more during the 2021 holiday season for a total of $885.76, according to RetailMeNot.

The company surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and while they plan on spending the highest percentages on clothing/apparel (58%), they also say they’ll be spending 40% on toys.

Every holiday season brings with it the most popular toys of the year and the rush to get them before shelves are empty either in-store or online. It’s more important to have a plan of action this year because toys could be especially difficult to get, according to Toy Insider.

“Shoppers will face an unprecedented holiday season, as ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may not only limit toy supply, but also drive up price tags for the consumer to compensate for increased manufacturing and shipping costs,” the company said.

“While we always recommend shopping early to avoid disappointment, this year brings a unique challenge. Due to supply chain disruptions across all categories of consumer products, it is impossible to predict if or when particular toys will be restocked once they sell out,” said Chief Toy Officer, Laurie Schacht.

Below are three lists Toy Insider has compiled with the most popular toys of the season, the top 10 STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) toys, and for people looking to save money the top 12 toys under $20.

0-2 years

Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot (LeapFrog)

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot (Mattel)

Flybar Bumper Cars (Flybar)

Little Tikes Learn & Play 2-in-1 Activity Tunnel (MGA Entertainment)

3-4 years

Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave (Spin Master)

Blues Clues & You! Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set (Just Play)

CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll (Jazwares)

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle (Hasbro)

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse (Spin Master)

Ryan’s World Lost City Adventures – Mega Adventure Chest (Bonkers Toys)

5-7 years

Akedo Ultimate Battle Arena (Moose Toys)

Got2Glow Fairy Finder (WowWee)

KidiZoom PrintCam (VTech)

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises (MGA Entertainment)

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box (The Pokémon Co. International)

Chuckle & Roar Pop It XL (Buffalo Games)

Squishmallows Food Squad (Jazwares)

8+ years

Beyblade Burst Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set (Hasbro)

Tamagotchi Pix (Bandai America)

Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set (Just Play)

Artie Max (Educational Insights)

Candy Claw Machine (Thames & Kosmos)

Coding Critters MagiCoders (Learning Resources)

Game Builder Garage (Nintendo)

HEXMODS Pro Series Elite Raceway (HEXBUG)

National Geographic 100-Piece Makeway Magnetic Marble Run (Blue Marble)

Osmo Math Wizard and The Amazing Airships and Osmo Math Wizard and the Enchanted World Games (Osmo)

Paper Butterflies Science Kit (Crayola)

The Young Scientists Club Future Veterinarian (Horizon Group USA)