(WWLP) – Organizations across the country continue to collect donations for the people in Ukraine. 22News hosted a ‘Day of Giving’ Tuesday to help those who need it most.

22News reporter Nick Aresco shows us how western Massachusetts continues its efforts to make a difference.

Thanks to your generosity, we saw donations come in all day yesterday during our ‘Day of Giving’. It all goes to support those impacted by the Russian invasion.

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian Invasion began more than three weeks ago. And still, there are millions more waiting it out in the eastern European Country. On Tuesday, 22News participated in a ‘Day of Giving’ partnering with AmeriCares and Save the Children.

Nearly 3,000 people took the time to donate. If you are still interested in donating 22News has the donation links available.

Other local organizations have been doing their part to help ensure that medicine, medical supplies, food, and shelter get to those in need through these highly-rated charities. Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke has partnered with Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow.

The dealership is collecting first-aid supplies, along with monetary donations.

“We have the skills and the ability to collect and give back. It kind of hits home for me, my mother’s grandmother is from Ukraine. When we heard about the donation going on with the church in Ludlow we said we needed to get involved, it’s very important. We want to bring awareness.” said Gary Rome, the President, and CEO of Gary Rome Auto Group.

Gary Rome Hyundai will be collecting donations through April 3 at their Holyoke dealership on Whiting Farms Rd. And again you can head over to our website, wwlp.com if you would like to make a monetary donation to those in Ukraine.