3 people dead in West Tennessee tornadoes, TDH reports

Tennessee (WKRN) – Three people are dead in West Tennessee after storms blew through the area, according to Tennessee Department of Health officials.

Two fatalities are from Lake County and one storm-related death comes from Obion County. It was originally reported by TEMA that there were two deaths in Obion.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) released a flash report early Saturday morning. The Volunteer State has been considered to be a level three state of emergency. Officials said the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

Gibson County also opened a storm shelter for 60 people overnight Friday.

TEMA says the Tennessee Department of Health has been in contact with individuals who have been injured.

Emergency crews are also currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties in Western Kentucky where significant damage has been reported.