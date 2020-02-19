3 people from Massachusetts killed in Florida chain-reaction crash

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WWLP) – A chain reaction crash in Florida has killed a five year-old and two adults from Massachusetts.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 5:30 Tuesday evening just south of Celebration, Florida, which is near Orlando. Troopers say a pickup truck struck a van carrying a family of eight. The impact caused the van to roll over and crash into two other cars.

A 41 year-old woman, a 76 year-old woman, and a little girl who were inside the van all died. An 11 year-old boy remains in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released. NBC Boston reports the 41 year-old woman and the five year-old girl were from Whitman, Massachusetts, while the 76 year-old woman was from Weymouth.