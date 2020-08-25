3 sewer workers die after becoming trapped in Indiana manhole

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Three workers who became trapped in a manhole in Indiana on Tuesday have died.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Whitley County Consolidated Schools transportation building in Columbia City, according to the mayor’s office.

The men were working on a storm sewer 25 feet below ground and there was 5 feet of water inside, the mayor’s office said.

A Technical Rescue Team from the Fort Wayne Fire Department was able to pull the men from the manhole and medics started life-saving measures, but all were declared dead at the scene.

The men were employed by a company contracted to work on the sewer. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“The city of Columbia City extends heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident today, and to their employer,” Mayor Ryan Daniel said in a statement. “While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future.

“We ask that our community join us in keeping these individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”