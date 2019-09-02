1  of  2
8-year-old boy first reported death from Hurricane Dorian

BAHAMAS (WFLA) — A grandmother of an 8-year-old boy is telling local news outlets in the Bahamas that her grandson drowned in the rising waters of Abaco Island.

McIntosh’s daughter reported the disappearance of her two children, a boy and a girl.

Ingrid McIntosh told Bahamas’ Eyewitness News that her grandson drowned in Abaco Islands’ rising flood waters.

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said.

While the family recovered the 8-year-old’s body, the boy’s sister is still missing.

Authorities in the Bahamas have not yet officially announced any fatalities from Hurricane Dorian.

