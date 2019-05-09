Accidental shooting kills construction worker

(WFLA) Florida police say a man accidentally fired a pistol Wednesday, fatally wounding a fellow construction worker standing on a nearby roof.

The house deputies responded to is being remodeled and no one currently lives there.

According to officials, the shooter, who is part of the construction team, said that he had just gotten out of his vehicle and was moving his gun from his waistband to his pocket when he slipped on construction debris and his gun fired.

Detectives explained that the victim was roughly ten feet from the shooter’s own son working on the roof at the time.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide. The shooter is reportedly cooperating with deputies.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2VOjaxX

