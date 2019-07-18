Act of gator? – Insurance company denies claim for alligator damage

(WFLA) – Mary Wischhusen became something of a celebrity when a giant alligator broke into her Clearwater, Florida home back in May.

Now, she says she’s getting anything but the A-list treatment from her insurance company as she tries to claim the damages the gator left behind.

At the end of May, Wischhusen woke up in the middle of the night to find an aggressive, 11-foot-long gator had broken into her Eagles Landing home. The creature smashed windows, wine bottles, and glass furniture, and left holes in her walls.

The giant window toward the front of her home is still boarded up with plywood.

“There’s no one willing to help me fix the problem, and I don’t have the money to fix the problem,” Wischhusen says.

Wischhusen filed a claim under her homeowners insurance for the window and wall damage, only to have Florida Peninsula reject the claim about a month later.

“Because it was a gator that broke it, and they don’t cover gators,” she explains. “If it was wind, they would have fixed it. If it was anything but a gator, they would have fixed it.”

