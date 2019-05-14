African immigrants protest at border

(KGNS) Hundreds of African immigrants were seen protesting at a Laredo, Texas port of entry on Monday morning.

The migrants are claiming that not enough is being done by either the U.S. or Mexican officials to help them get asylum into the United States.

After a lengthy period of time, a Mexican customs official stepped out to speak to the group.

Among the hundreds, a handful of immigrants had a private meeting with customs officials while the rest waited patiently in front of bridge two.

The group not only alleges they are unable to meet with U.S Customs officials for an appointment but that the agency is preferring one particular group over the others, Cuban immigrants.

