Alex Trebek’s last episodes of Jeopardy! to air week of January 4th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last five episodes of Jeopardy! with Alex Trebek as the host will air next week.

The episodes will air Monday, January 4th to Friday, January 8th at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch them right here on 22News.

The episodes were shot back in October before anyone knew they would be Trebek’s last shows.

In the Monday episode, Trebek delivers a powerful message about the season of giving. The very last episode next Friday will include a special tribute to the life of Alex Trebek.

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019. He died on November 8th.