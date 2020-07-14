‘America’s Got Talent’: Promises ‘more exciting’ changes coming due to COVID-19

(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” wraps up its auditions tonight. COVID-19 forced the show to go without an audience for some of the auditions.
That made things difficult for some hopeful comedians.
“You go out on stage and you’re measured by what kind of laughter you get, and when nobody’s there it’s tough,” says judge Howie Mandel.
For one singer whose audition is interrupted by Simon Cowell, there was no cheering crowd to help rally support.
“I know some people watch it and go, ‘That’s hard on the person,’ but it’s actually wonderful,” Mandel says. “He’ll only stop people he thinks it’s worth trying something else with.”
After two days, COVID-19 concerns forced AGT to shut down completely.
By mid-April the show resumed briefly for some final at-home auditions.
Contestants Tuesday, July 14, 8 p.m.
- Alex Hooper
- Comedian
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Lightwave Theatre Company
- Projection/Puppet Show
- Hometown: Bucharest, Romania
- Kameron Ross
- Singer
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Current City: Dallas, Texas
- John Sevier Austin
- Comedian
- Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicken Scratch Sam
- Comedian
- Hometown: Linden, Michigan
- Current City: Los Angeles, California
- The Ninja Twins
- Singing Group
- Hometown: Bakersfield, California
- Current City: Los Angeles, California
- John Hastings
- Comedian
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Jefferson Davis High Band
- Band
- Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
- Siena Uremovic
- Dancer
- Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
- Voce Nova
- Singing Group
- Hometown: Israel
- Current City: Manhattan, New York
- Sheldon Riley
- Singer
- Hometown: Sydney, Australia
- Chris & Syd
- Animal Act
- Hometown: Cedar City, Utah
- Jonathan Goodwin
- Daredevil
- Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Tommy Socks
- Dancer
- Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
- Dance Town Family
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals
- Animal Act
- Hometown: New York City
- Current City: Weston, Florida
- Max Major
- Magician
- Hometown: Woodbine, Maryland
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bello & Annaliese Nock
- Daredevil Duo
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- The Hurds
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Erin McCarthy
- Animal Act
- Hometown: Newberg, Oregon