Apple: No More iTunes

(NBC News) Apple announced the end of an era Mondayat its yearly developers conference.

The longrunning iTunes app will soon be no more.

Apple is replacing iTunes with separate apps for music, podcasts and television.

All three new apps will be part of the new Catalina operating system for desktops.

All music originally purchased by users in iTunes will still be available in the new Music app.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Wec0yU

