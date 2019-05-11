Attleboro crash victim expecting third child this Mother’s Day

(WPRI) — It’s safe to say it’s been a crazy year for Katherine Ibanez.

It all started in April 2018 when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a chain link fence . A 12-foot fence pole pierced her windshield and went through her arm, chest and back.

Ibanez, 32, survived and doctors told her the pole missed any major arteries. She spent months recovering from the crash and now has scars where the pole pierced her body.

“I couldn’t drive that street for a couple of months because it brought back a lot of bad feelings,” she said.

Now more than a year later, Ibanez is only a few days away from giving birth to her third daughter.

She said she had been trying to get pregnant for three years and was forced to stop because of the crash. Three months after the traumatizing experience, she learned she was expecting.

“I never thought in a million years I would be pregnant,” Ibanez said. “I went to the hospital thinking I was so sick because of the injuries, but then they were like, ‘No, you’re pregnant!'”

Last year, Eyewitness News spoke with Ibanez five months after the crash as she was about to celebrate Mother’s Day. She said last year she was blessed to be able to be alive and to spend time with her two daughters.

This year, the soon-to-be mother of three she says shes “double blessed.”

“I can say that I got saved twice,” Ibanez said. “I got saved and then I got another life on top of it.”

Ibanez said if it weren’t for her positive attitude, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“You have to, I think being positive and thinking positive… it takes a while to do, but it’s worth it,” she said.

