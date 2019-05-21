Baby cut from murdered Chicago mom’s womb opens eyes for first time

(CNN Newsource) – An infant cut from his mother’s womb in a gruesome reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Marlene Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby, a little boy, cut from her belly. He’s in grave condition and on life support in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Friends of the family of Marlene Ochoa-Lopez released a photo of the baby and his father together.

There will be three days of visitation for her: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Her funeral will be held Saturday at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

