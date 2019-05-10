Bizarre conspiracy theory shuts down fundraiser

(KCRA) A bizarre conspiracy theory circulating on Twitter and involving former FBI Director James Comey caused officials at a Grass Valley, California school to cancel its upcoming fundraiser.

The Grass Valley Charter School Foundation was set to host its annual Blue Marble Jubilee on Saturday. The festival has been months in the making and generates up to $25,000 for the school. But last week, school officials decided to cancel the event due to an online conspiracy theory that zeroed in on the school.

“You don’t think that you would ever have to deal with a threat, a conspiracy, anything like this in our community,” said Kathy Dotson, parent, and co-producer of the fundraiser.

On April 27, Comey sent out a tweet as part of a popular Twitter game, “Five Jobs I’ve Had.” But then, a conspiracy theorist took Comey’s tweet, isolated random letters and threaded them together to suggest “Five Jihad(s)” involving “Grass Valley Charter School Foundation.”

Foundation President Wendy Willoughby called it a horrible discovery.

“It was everything from Comey and his people were going to come and kidnap our children to there was going to be a mass shooting,” she said.

