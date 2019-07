KAU, HAWAII (WWLP/KHON) – A body was found in the waters off Hawaii near where a Massachusetts swimmer went missing over the weekend.

According to Hawaii Island police, divers discovered the body approximately 200 yards off-shore from Green Sands Beach under 50 feet of water.

Police are still looking into whether the body is that of the 24-year-old Massachusetts man who went missing in waters off Green Sand Beach on Saturday.