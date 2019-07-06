Boy helps honor guard, ties shoe during parade

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – It doesn’t get much more patriotic than this!

During the 4th of July parade in Arlington Texas Thursday, a young boy named Josh ran out into the parade to help an Arlington Police Department Honor Guard member who’s shoe was untied.

The Arlington Police Department even gave Josh a shout-out on their Twitter page. “JOSH – Thank you for helping our Honor Guard today. It was much appreciated! We needed a little “backup” today and you came through to save the day. “

At the start of the 4th of July Parade this young man ran out to help one of our Honor Guard members whose shoe came untied. Thank you Josh! We should all be so kind. I have a Chief Challenge coin for you. #America pic.twitter.com/lQr2rxVWQC — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) July 4, 2019

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson says he will be presenting Josh with a special chief’s coin to the young boy.