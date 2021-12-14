Burlington Police Department offers $15k sign-on bonus

Burlington, VT — Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says that the department is in need of more officers. There are currently 64 serving the city but Murad says its not enough.

In an effort to bring in more officers, the Burlington Police Department is offering a $15,000 sign on bonus. Murad says the sign-on bonus was put in place with support from the Burlington City Council, who set aside ARPA money to fund it.

“I think that the idea of offering this incentive to get new people in our door is a really, really terrific one,” said Murad. “It’s one that we fought for, for a while. It’s one that the city council granted us to address the situation we’re in, which is that we are not adequately staffed right now to do what we need to do for the community that we serve.”

Murad says they currently have one recruit in the police academy and that is their first new officer hire since March 2020.