Bus driver saves kid from a passing car

BINGHAMTON, New York (WIVT) – Dramatic video from a Norwich school bus shows the driver saving the life of a student who was almost plowed down by a passing car.

Driver Samantha Call is being praised for her quick reaction in grabbing the shirt of a student as he was about to exit the bus.

Just then a depraved driver recklessly passed the bus on its right, driving right where the student would have stepped off.

Call says she’s always on the lookout for passing cars, checking her mirrors frequently.”In my personal opinion, it’s getting worse. I think the first couple of years, I didn’t really see it as often as I am now. This year, it has definitely multiplied. I’m getting passed at least daily.”

The incident took place along Route 12 on April 26th.

Call has been driving a school bus for Norwich for the past 6 years.

She says she considers the children on her bus her own and is so grateful that the student wasn’t hurt.

