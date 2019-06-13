Captain of cruise ship in Hungary crash released on bail

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Hableany sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian staff was crashed by a large river cruise ship and sank in the River Danube on May 29. Seven tourists survived, twenty people died, eight persons are still missing. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Budapest court says that the Ukrainian cruise ship captain suspected of responsibility in a deadly collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River has been released on bail.

The Capital City Court said Thursday that the captain, identified earlier only as Yuriy C., isn’t allowed to leave Budapest, must wear an electronic tracking device and meet with investigators twice a week.

The captain’s Viking Sigyn collided with the Hableany (Mermaid) on May 29. The Hableany was raised out of the Danube on Tuesday and taken away on a barge for inspection by police investigating the crash.

Police, meanwhile, said the body of another South Korean tourist had been recovered in the Danube River, raising the death toll to 25. Three South Koreans remain missing and seven were rescued.