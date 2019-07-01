Caught on Cam: Deputy dragged during traffic stop

(WESH) – A Florida man is in custody after authorities said he dragged a deputy around 100 yards while fleeing a traffic stop.

Officials said a Seminole County deputy was performing a traffic stop on a Rocky Rudolph Jr., of Apopka, for dark-tinted windows.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the deputy was having a casual conversation with Rudolph, explaining the law on window tint.

Officials said the deputy smelled marijuana in the car and asked Rudolph to turn the car off.

Rudolph told the deputy he didn’t have a medical marijuana card and refused to turn the car off, officials said.

Officials said Rudolph became aggressive in the conversation and became combative, then put the car in drive.

