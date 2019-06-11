Caught on Cam: Hijacked mail truck wipes out on highway

(WESH/NBC News) – A Florida man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen mail truck.

It began when the suspect, later identified as Jesse Estep, approached a mail carrier in Holly Hill, threatened her with a canister of Mace and stole her vehicle.

Authorities in Ormond Beach, as well as the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took part in pursuing Estep.

Flagler County deputies took over the pursuit as the stolen mail truck entered their county on I-95 northbound.

Witnesses described the chase as a surprising sight, to say the least.

“It’s the wackiest thing I’ve ever seen! I never thought I’d see a mail truck on the highway in a high speed, high speed chase,” James Blasco said.

Deputies said Estep was driving recklessly and drove the mail truck toward a deputy deliberately while they were on the side of the road, deploying stop sticks.

