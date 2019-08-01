Caught on Cam: Traffic stop gone wrong

(KFOR) – A 65-year-old woman is facing serious charges for an incident that all started with a broken tail light.

On July 16, Debra Hamil was pulled over by a Cashion, Oklahoma police officer for defective equipment, a traffic violation that usually results in an $80 fine.

Police released the body camera video of her arrest that has now gone viral.

Body camera footage shows Hamil refused to sign the ticket and rolled up her window before driving off. The officer pursued her truck in his vehicle for a few minutes before he pulled her over in a parking lot.

Hamil refused to get out of the truck and was pulled out of the vehicle by the officer.

Once on the ground, Hamil refused to comply with his commands and was seen kicking the officer.

