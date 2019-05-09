Caught on Camera: Bobcat climbs power pole

(WESH/NBC News) A bobcat that somehow found itself perched on top of a utility pole along Florida’s Interstate 75 is back on the ground.

The bobcat was spotted atop the pole Thursday morning.

Wildlife officials originally planned to wait for the animal to climb down on its own, but eventually, utility crews were called in and a lineman used a bucket truck and pole to give the cat an encouraging nudge.

