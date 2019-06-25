Caught on Camera: Man cuts own throat in court

(KSNB/NBC News) A Nebraska man accused of murder used a piece of a razor blade to slash his own throat while in court Monday.

Aubrey Trail shouted “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all,” before cutting his own throat.

Bailey Boswell is Trail’s co-defendant in the case.

Trail’s attorneys said the outburst was “unexpected” and that his injuries weren’t serious but did require several stitches.

According to Judge Vicky Johnson, Trail will have to be in handcuffs for the rest of the murder trial.

Trail and Boswell are accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017 and dumping her dismembered body in rural Clay County.

