Caught on camera: Off-duty firefighter rescues stranded kayakers

(KCRA) – An off-duty firefighter rescued two kayakers Monday morning after their boat capsized along the Mokelumne River in Lodi, California.

Matt Baker’s wife captured cell phone video, showing the moment he paddled out to help the man and woman, who were stranded without life jackets.

Baker said he had just gotten home from work when heard the cry for help. He ran to the water, and later found the kayakers clinging to a fallen tree along the riverbank.

Baker said he then rushed to his home nearby, and grabbed two kayaks. The San Francisco firefighter helped the woman get onto his kayak first, before turning around and helping the man climb onto the second kayak that was strapped behind him.

He then paddled everyone to shore, where an ambulance was waiting.

