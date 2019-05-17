Caught on Camera: Texas spill gates flood

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A camera caught the moment a spill gate failed Tuesday morning at a lake in Texas.

The failure happened at Lake Dunlap near New Braunfels.

You can see the moments the middle spill gate breaks and water cascades downstream.

The incident was first announced by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, who said the passing river flows could pose recreational hazards.

Officials recommended that people secure their boats and other property.

Peak river flow has subsided, but people are still advised to exercise extreme caution as water flows will remain brisk.

