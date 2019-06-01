Caught on Camera: Wisconsin bus driver saves child from busy road

World

(WTNH) – A child in Milwaukee is saved after a bus driver sees him in the middle of a busy intersection, and its all caught on camera.

Cecilia Nation-Gardner saw the 6-year-old boy wandering during her bus route.

She jumped into action and grabbed the kid before he was hit by a car.

Police say the child has a disability and wandered away from school.

The child was not hurt and has been reunited with his family.

