CDC monitoring coronavirus outbreak in China

(WWLP) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

The CDC has issued a Travel Watch, which is the lowest level of travel notices and advises travelers to practice usual precautions.

The new coronavirus has resulted in more than 200 confirmed human infections in China and exported cases in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

Most patients affected by the outbreak have reportedly had links to a large seafood and live animal market. The market has since been closed for cleaning and disinfection, but the CDC recommends that travelers to Wuhan, China, should avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and contact with sick people.

Those traveling to the United States from Wuhan may undergo health screening at three airports: New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Anyone with symptoms will undergo an additional health assessment.