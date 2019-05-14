Charges dropped in obscene decal case

(WTLV) A man who displayed a vulgar sticker on his truck’s back window is no longer charged with violating Florida’s obscenity law.

The State Attorney determined that Dillon Shane Webb, 23, was protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, and would not be convicted by a jury.

Webb was arrested recently by a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy and charged with misdemeanor counts of violating the state’s obscenity law and resisting an officer without violence.

“I saw the cop at the courthouse and he whipped around to follow me, and I thought to myself, I’m buckled, I’m not speeding, all my lights work, what’s the issue,” said Webb. “He said, hey man, don’t you think that sticker is pretty vulgar? And I said, not really.”

On Dash Camera video from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy is heard asking Webb, “So some ten-year-old little kid sitting in the passenger seat of his mama’s vehicle looks over, reads “I eat ***”, and asks his mother what that means, how do you think she’s going to explain that?”

Within a few minutes, Webb was given the notice to appear in court. He would have been able to drive away after that, but it didn’t end there, because when he refused to remove one letter from the sticker he was met with handcuffs, a mug shot and an orange jumpsuit.

