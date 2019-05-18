City says grass clippings pose hazard to motorcyclists; will start ticketing residents

(WCMH) – An Ohio city says it will begin ticketing people for blowing grass clippings into the street, saying they pose a danger to motorcyclists.

The City of Fremont says dumping grass clippings in the road is illegal under a city ordinance regarding ‘placing injurious material or obstruction in street.’

The city says its code enforcer and police department will be paying special attention to the issue throughout the warmer months.

“Please make every effort to keep grass out of our streets and keep Fremont safe for our friends on two wheels!” the city said.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.